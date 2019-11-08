The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking applications from income-qualifying residents of Pike County for its home weatherization program.
Services available include home energy audits, air leak sealing, insulation of walls, attics and floors, replacement of furnaces and checks of cooling systems.
NECAC has operated the program through a contract with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of Energy for more than 25 years. NECAC can spend up to $6,500 per home. Rental and owner-occupied units and mobile homes are eligible.
“Clients whose homes are weatherized consistently see a decrease in their utility bills,” said NECAC Weatherization Program Director Joe Findley. “In some cases, the savings can be substantial.”
In addition to the DOE program, NECAC does weatherization projects through partnership contracts with AmerenUE, Spire and Atmos Energy. Each year, NECAC weatherizes up to 500 homes.
For more information, call Findley at 573-324-2251 or the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, at 573-324-2207.
