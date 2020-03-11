WINFIELD – As spring weather arrives in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation is taking advantage of the warmer weather to begin work that will affect several roadways in Pike County.
Drivers using Missouri Route 79 in Lincoln County can look forward to a new bridge at the McLean’s Branch, just north of Winfield, by mid- summer. The Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor will begin construction on the bridge in the next few weeks, at which time the road will close.
“We expect the bridge to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Erik Maninga. The new bridge will be longer and wider and include additional guardrail for safety.
There will be a signed detour in place for this closure during construction.
Bleigh Construction Co. submitted the low bid of $821,331 and was awarded the contract last fall. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program passed by the Missouri General Assembly during its 2019 session. The program appropriated $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.
A public informational meeting will be held Thursday, March 19 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at City Hall in Winfield located at 51 Harry’s Way. This is an open-house style meeting, so individuals may stop by anytime in that time to visit with MoDOT representatives about the project.
“There will be several displays showcasing the project detail, including the signed detour, as well as information on the upcoming area projects,” said Maninga. “We encourage individuals to stop by the informational meeting, as well as, sign up for email and text alerts to stay up-to-date on the project,” he added. All information shown at the public meeting will be available online the day of the meeting at https://www.modot.org/lincoln-county.
Brushcutting will close lanes, roads
A lane of Route 79 will closed on Friday, March 20, from Buffalo Street in Louisiana to its intersection with Route D.
Portions of Pike County Route C, which runs west from Frankford, would be closed Tuesday, March 17, Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19. On the first day of work, the road would be closed from Pike County Road 7 to Pike County Road 2. On the last two days the road will be closed between Pike County Road 1 and Pike County Road 2. Work is scheduled for between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Culvert work will close Route D in Eolia
A culvert replacement on Monday, March 16 will close Pike County Route D from Second Street to South Main Street in Eolia from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
County Commissioners open bridge
The Pike County Commission opened a bridge on Pike County Road 48 near the Ranacker Conservation Area the morning of Monday, March 9.
