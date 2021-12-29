Drive through event set up at Pike County Fairgrounds
Douglass Community Services, working with the Toys For Tots Foundation and local volunteers, spent a good part of Wednesday afternoon distributing toys and other donated items at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
In year’s past, families were allowed to enter the main building and pick up toys and other items for the holidays. But because of restrictions put in place because of the COVID pandemic, the event was turned into a drive through only service.
According to the Toys for Tots Foundation, the idea was born in 1947 with Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks’ wife, Diane, gave him some handcrafted dolls and asked him to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.
Unfortunately, at that time, there was no such agency. Without missing a beat, Diane told him to start one.
Hendricks and the Marines in his unit collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947. After seeing how well the effort worked, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed all Marine Reserve sites to start at Toys for Tots campaign in their areas. It became a national community action program in 1948.
The logo, the three car train, was created as part of a poster designed by Walt Disney, who was a personal friend of Hendricks.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charity, was established in 1991 at the behest of the Marine Corps to help run and support the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
According to the foundation’s site, the Marine Toys for Tots program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.
In Pike County, Stephanie Himmel, with Douglass Community Services, said they were distributing toys to 135 families this year. They have been distributing toys in Pike County for five years.
Himmel said they usually start collecting toys in October by putting collection boxes out in communities, doing fundraisers and just getting the word out about Toys for Tots.
Douglass services Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Pike counties.
“Of those six counties, we have four distribution locations,” she added.
Normally, they have a lot more volunteers to help during the distribution process, Himmel explained, but because of COVID, the drive through option needs fewer people to operate. Still, it takes a lot of people to get everything done. “For the three weeks leading up to this operation we had volunteers working six hours a day pre-boxing and pre-packaging the toys. I would say we had four to 10 people in each shift,” she said. They separate the toys into age groups and try to match what the children want with what they have collected.
Applications go out in October, Himmel said, to the families who want toys. Once they get the applications back, she noted, they start collecting and boxing them for the families. She said it would be helpful if parents or guardians are specific about what their children want.
“A lot of time we don’t get that back on the application form,” she said.
She also said that sometimes people show up who have not registered ahead of time. If they have enough items to help, they will try to do their best. Or the families could show up at one of the other distribution sites on a different day.
Enough toys for another 10 to 15 families were dropped off just that morning at the distribution site. Anything left over would be distributed at one of the other events that week.
Inflation has impacted how much they can help, Himmel said. “We have to be mindful of how much we can purchase,” because toy costs have gone up.
Anyone wanting to donate for the Toys For Tots program should contact Douglass Community Services at 573-221-3892 or find them online.
“They can be as involved as they want to be,” Himmel said.
According to the site, “Local business leaders play key roles. They allow coordinators to locate drop-off/collection boxes in their stores; provide free warehouse space for storing and sorting toys during October, November and December; provide vehicles to collect toys from drop-off sites; sponsor toy raising events; and help Coordinators arrange media exposure for Toys for Tots in the local community.”
