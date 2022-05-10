During the city council meeting last week, several volunteers and elected officials were recognized for their efforts in Louisiana. Kiffany Ardeneaux announced the awards.
“As many of you know, our animal shelter has been a volunteer facility since 2020,” said Ardeneaux. “These are the faces of those who have kept the town going. They are the people who come in early mornings, late nights, for whatever is needed. They make sure that every cat, dog, and even chicken that we have had has been taken care of. And so, we recognize these people because without them, we would not have this service available in our community,” she added.
Awards were given to Jeff Dock, Mindy York, Robin Ozelius, and Debbie Triplett. Police Chief Will Jones presented an award to Kiffany Ardeneaux for serving as animal control director.
“Kiffany serves as our director and she does primary animal control calls,” said Jones. “It is an invaluable service that we could not do without. And she always does it with a smile. For your many years of volunteer community service we would like to present this to you,” added Jones.
Recognition was also given to Kathy Smith for her years of service as mayor of Louisiana and time served on the city council. She was unable to attend the meeting to receive her certificate. Dean Burleson was also recognized for his service, though he was not present. Other members of the community to be recognized included Chadwick Epperson and Jim Ross.
