BOWLING GREEN—Wind-whipped snow slashed at them sideways, but these men faced worse. They stood tall and strong on Bowling Green’s town square to honor those veterans who fought for the freedoms all U.S. citizens hold dear.
VFW Post 5553 brought their honor guard to the war memorial on the southeast corner of the square. After presenting the colors, James Epperson, commander of VFW Post No. 5553, said “Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to hose who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.” A small group of people lined up on the sidewalk for the ceremony and to pay their respects, as well.
Epperson continued, “This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to Veterans Day in order to account for all veterans in all wars.
“Nov. 11, 2019, we celebrate and honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
“If you want to truly thank a veteran, be the kind of American worth fighting for. The veterans of our military services have put their lives o the line to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They have dedicated their lives to their country and deserve to be recognized for their commitment. Our veterans have pledged their life to our defense, so that in their absence we can live in freedom, and enjoy our life. These men and women represent everything that we, as a nation, fight to protect, everything we value in life. Our honor, our liberty, our livelihood lies with them.
“To our men and women in uniform, past, present and future, God bless you and thank you.”
The honor guard gave a 21-gun salute and the bugler played taps. After that the men and women made their way to the Bowling Green Middle School for a lunch and program to honor veterans.
