BOWLING GREEN—It might have been a little more subdued than previous years, but the VFW Memorial Day parade was every bit as patriotic as in year’s past.
Promptly at 9:30 a.m. the parade moved out with Grand Marshal Terrace Boudinier riding in an authentic U.S. military Jeep. The parade went around the town square and then out to Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where VFW Post No. 5553 held a ceremony to honor all those military personnel who had given their lives in the defense of the freedoms the people of this country hold so dear.
Directing the ceremony was Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, who asked everyone to recognize Boudinier, who would be turning 101 next Saturday. He then called post chaplain Jerry Long to lead all those gathered there in prayer for all those who had died in the service of this country since 1776.
He also asked everyone to remember those who are currently serving in our armed forces around the world.
“Help them discharge their duties, honorably and well,” he said. “Please bring them safely home to their families and loved ones.”
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Lisa Perkins sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, thanked his mother for the song and told the audience what an honor it was to be there. He also thanked the World War II veterans in the audience, acknowledging that they are the greatest generation. He then thanked all the other veterans in the audience and with the VFW who sacrificed much for this country.
A wreath was laid to honor those military who had died in battle. A gun salute was given, and taps played. The Bowling Green High School marching band played “America the Beautiful.” Lisa Perkins sang “God Bless America,” and Long closed the ceremony with another prayer and told the audience that if they loved their freedom, “thank a veteran.
