The Bowling Green VFW is holding a fundraiser in the Save A Lot parking lot along Bus. 61 today, starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out food.
All the money raised is going to veterans’ programs. They are serving dinners entre is your choice of pork steak, hamburger or hotdog. The dinners come with baked beans, potato salad and water. Or you can just have a sandwich if you don’t want the full meal. Even if you’re not hungry and want to donate, stop by and drop off a donation with the Auxiliary ladies working the lunch line.
