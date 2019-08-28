LOUISIANA – Elks Lodge No. 791 in Louisiana welcomed veterans from relatively near and relatively far Saturday for their Annual Clarence Luebrecht Veterans Appreciation Hog Roast.
In addition to other veterans from the area, nine veterans from the Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo., were bused to the event.
About 20 American Legion Riders accompanied the bus on their motorcycles.
As each veteran exited the bus, Dan Wiley of Clarksville, one of the riders, announced their name and branch.
“Clarence was a veteran. Clarence wanted to do something other than Veterans Day to show appreciation to all veterans,” Mona Brown, exalted leder of the Elks Lodge said. ”After his death we decided we would carry this on in his name.”
Scouts with Troop 156 and Pack 156 presented the colors and Air Force veteran Benny Fancher offered a benediction.
“Our Father who art in heaven, we thank you for this opportunity to celebrate all veterans at this hog roast on this day at the Louisiana Elks,” Fancher said “Bless our troops overseas, and the families that are waiting for a safe return.”
Fancher then asked attendees to mark a brief moment of silence for members of the military that had fallen in the line of duty.
