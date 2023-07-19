Community comes together to support injured first responders
It has been just over a week since the July 4 accident occurred, that critically injured two members of the Van-Fart Ambulance District crew.
Van-Far Ambulance District Administrator Wendy Hull said, “It is difficult to put into words the amount of love and support we have seen from far and wide. No doubt, it has helped us navigate this difficult situation. As of today, both crew members remain hospitalized in Columbia. With their permission, we are releasing an update on their injuries and condition.
“EMT Leslie Dahl suffered internal injuries to her spleen and lungs in addition to multiple fractures to both legs and her pelvis. She spent several days on life support and on a ventilator, but we are happy to report she is off the vent and breathing on her own now. She has received several surgeries and remains in the ICU in critical but stable condition. Her recovery time is unknown but expected to be extensive.
“Paramedic Jason Bostic suffered multiple fractures in both legs and arms and has received multiple surgeries. He is listed in serious but stable condition. Jason has been moved to the orthopedic rehabilitation center to begin physical therapy. After in-patient physical therapy he will be sent to RUSK Rehabilitation in Columbia for additional therapy. Doctors have estimated his recovery time at 18-months.”
Hull noted that there have been several community benefits set up to help support the two injured first responders.
“Leslie and Jason will need our continued support in the days and months ahead,” Hull added.
Here is a listing of the benefits coming up:
• July 29-30—50/50 raffle and silent auction; by Shoot 4 the stars Karaoke/DJ at the Bar Code Bar and Grill.
• Aug 26—Poker Run; by Bar Code Bar and grill.
Hull also thanked all the other ambulance districts that have offered to help.
“We are also thankful to have our regional mutual aid partners step up and help provide coverage during the month of July to help us maintain coverage in our service area,” she said. ”A special thank you to the following agencies for providing a crew for 24-hours at our base this month:
• Audrain Ambulance District
• Boone Health Ambulance
• Callaway County Ambulance District
• Cole County Ambulance District
• Marion/Ralls County Ambulance District
• Montgomery County Ambulance District
• Osage Ambulance District
She noted that the Van-Far Ambulance District continues to explore options for a replacement ambulance, but no purchase has been made yet.
“We are also hiring EMTs and paramedics to help fill the schedule while Leslie and Jason are recovering,” she said.
Included in her new release, Hull provided a photo of Van-Far ambulance. It was impacted head-on by a driver going the wrong way on Hwy. 61 south of Hannibal. That driver died in the collision.
“The photo illustrates just how lucky we are to have Leslie and Jason with us today. With a head-on impact like they sustained, although their recovery will be extensive, we are so thankful they both survived and are recovering. Please continue to keep both in your thoughts, prayers, and hearts as they continue the long journey ahead.”
