LOUISIANA – Pike County was right in the bullseye of an unusually early snow that blanketed the region Monday.
A National Weather Service station in Louisiana recorded four inches of raw snowfall through Monday afternoon, a little below the 4.5 inches recorded in Pleasant Hill, Ill. and Elsberry, Mo.
The snowfall quickly broke records at sites where snowfall has been tracked for more than a century: at stations in St. Louis and Columbia it broke records set in 1911. Quincy and St. Louis also reported record low temperatures.
Louisiana last saw this much snow this early in 1951, when the same 4 inches of snowfall was measured on Nov. 6. The National Weather Service has records for the statistic for Louisiana going back to 1939.
The inclement weather has led to complications on the area’s roadways. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, which is responsible for Pike County, reported that as of 9 p.m. Monday they had responded to 465 calls for service, helped 99 stranded motorists and recorded 185 total crashes, 13 of which resulted in injuries.
