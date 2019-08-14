LOUISIANA – In case you missed out last month, Buffalo Township United Fund (BTUF) will again be selling delicious Shakespeare’s Pizzas as a fundraiser. Come to the Farmer’s Market in Sunset Park in Louisiana on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and buy some great-tasting pizzas while helping support 14 different good causes in the area.
Shakespeare’s pizzas are hand-made in Columbia using only the best ingredients and are the same ones made famous in their pizzerias there. All nine types of Shakespeare’s 12-inch, frozen pizzas will be available for purchase that day from 3 to 6 p.m. They are: pepperoni, Italian style pork, double cheese, vegetarian, panda’s pepper, Hawaiian style, four cheese, spinach artichoke, and pizza lover’s passion (supreme).
Over the last ten years BTUF has raised funds through various fundraisers and, in turn, provided over $300,000 in financial support to organizations serving residents of the greater Louisiana area. They range from the Boy/Cub/Girl Scouts to AVENUES (helps abused women and their children) and from Pike County Council on Aging (a.k.a. PICO, which provides meals on wheels) to the Louisiana Recreation Association (summer baseball/softball leagues), the area’s ministerial alliance, historical museum, Head Start, Raintree Arts Council and more. These agencies serve primarily the youth and elderly residents of the area.
Last week there were eight vendors at the Farmer’s Market sponsored by Louisiana Community Betterment. A vast array of products available included homemade baked goods, fresh-from-the-garden veggies (tomatoes, green beans, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, potatoes, squash, etc.) and many fruits including fresh-picked peaches, raspberries and blackberries. What will this week hold?
Come stock your freezer with Shakespeare’s Pizzas as the school year begins. You’ll be glad you did!
