The Buffalo Township United Fund hosted its annual farm-to-table dinner last Friday, part of its efforts to raise money in support of good causes around Louisiana.
The United Fund provides support to more than a dozen non-profits in and around Louisiana, focusing on organizations that support young people, the elderly and the needy.
Sixty-one tickets were sold for the event, which was held at the Lay Center. Fifty-seven people attended on the night.
The meal consisted of locally-grown or sourced food, and was prepared and served by members of the United Fund board. In remarks that evening, Logan characterized the event as the "crown jewel" of the United Fund's efforts.
After the dinner, diners gave a standing ovation to the kitchen crew: Peggy Meyer and her daughter Amanda, Helen Mustell, Terry Cook, Martha Weston, Donna Meyers, Ann Narramore, Becky Penrod, Karen Schuckenbrock, Julie Stephens, Sally Logan and Regina Woods, a former member of the board.
Sponsors of the night's event included Woods Smoked Meats, Bob and Helen Mustell, Dennis Babbitt and Martha Weston, Joe and Karen Schuckenbrock, Black Bear Cider Company (John Logan), Meyer Farm (Charlie and Peggy Meyer), Eagle Business Products (Terry Cook), Henry Lay Foundation, Debbie Thomas, Calvary Episcopal Church, Centenary Methodist Church and the Knights of Columbus.
