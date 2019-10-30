LOUISIANA – A crash last week just outside Louisiana left a man seriously injured while his only passenger — a two-year-old infant — was unharmed.
The crash took place last Wednesday afternoon, a little after 3 p.m.
Brandon Frankenbach, 31, of Palmyra, Mo., was traveling south on Route NN when his car, a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, travelled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Frankenbach, who, according to the Patrol, was not wearing a safety device, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the University of Missouri Hospital by an Air Evac helicopter.
The car’s passenger, an unnamed two-year-old, was uninjured, and taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital for supervision.
The car suffered extensive damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.