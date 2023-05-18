Table 9, the official group name of this set of players, said they were going to keep their enthusiasm low-key, noting that they wanted to fly under the radar during the game. ‘They probably won’t knew we were even here,’ one said. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Table 9, the official group name of this set of players, said they were going to keep their enthusiasm low-key, noting that they wanted to fly under the radar during the game. ‘They probably won’t knew we were even here,’ one said. Photo by Stan Schwartz
They came to play, and trivia was the game. Late afternoon Saturday, a large group of people came to the Clarksville American Legion Hall to help raise funds for the Eolia Fire Protection District.
For some, the mental competition was fierce. For others, it was a great time to socialize and enjoy a good meal with friends and family. This was the second time the Eolia Fire Protection District held a trivia night to help with buying new equipment and maintaining the fire apparatus they currently own.
Some of the teams were back for a rematch from last year’s trivia competition. Others were there to see what it was all about, while at the same time offer their support to the firefighters who put themselves in harm’s way to protect their lives and their property.
EFPD Lt. Reid LaFave said this is the department’s only fundraiser for the year. Even though there is a membership fee to residents who live within the fire protection district, not everyone pays.
We are the only dues-based fire companies left in
LaFave said they were holding the fundraiser to get a match for a federal grant.
“We want to purchase a new breathing apparatus air compressor,” he explained, “so, we can refill our air bottles.” They also want to purchase a full set of electric extrication tools.
“Anything that’s left over after that, is going toward updating emergency lights on the fire trucks,” he said. LaFave noted that the lights on the older truck’s need to be upgraded to LED lights, which are brighter and last longer.
“It makes us a little safer and more visible,” he added.
Brent Whitte said the department does not receive any tax money to fund its operations. He said it’s a roll of the dice trying to determine who might pay that fee for being under the fire protection district, which covers a good portion along both sides of Hwy. 61
“Sometimes people will give a little bit when we do controlled burns for them,” Whitte added. “This fundraiser is a big part of what we do.”
Although the town has a population of about 500, its reach goes far beyond the city limits, not to mention all the times the Eolia firefighters and EMTs roll to help out nearby departments.
Because ambulances are so far away, Whitte said, the department’s personnel are usually the first one’s on the scene for medical calls.
The tables filled quickly in the American Legion Hall. No phones or looking up the trivia answer online was allowed. The department thanked Cmdr. Patrick McGuire for allowing them the use of the hall for their fundraiser.
In an online post to their Facebook page, the department also thanked Ken Elliott for being the emcee.
In addition to the trivia, a silent auction was taking place on tables around the room, and anyone could buy tickets for a 50-50.
The competition started out with history questions about U.S. presidents. From there it moved to 1980s music trivia questions.
Most people brought their own food and snacks. But if they didn’t McGuire and a few others from the American Legion were on hand to serve hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and shaved ice.
From their Facebook page the EFPD said they achieved their goal, raising more than $8,500 to match the federal grant.
