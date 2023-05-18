They came to play, and trivia was the game. Late afternoon Saturday, a large group of people came to the Clarksville American Legion Hall to help raise funds for the Eolia Fire Protection District.

For some, the mental competition was fierce. For others, it was a great time to socialize and enjoy a good meal with friends and family. This was the second time the Eolia Fire Protection District held a trivia night to help with buying new equipment and maintaining the fire apparatus they currently own.

