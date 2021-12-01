Get ready for a party this coming Friday, complete with Santa and the Grinch
BOWLING GREEN—Normally, Bowling Green’s parks don’t get a whole lot of use through the winter. To keep those wonderful open public spaces at the front of people’s minds, Park Events Coordinator Dena Conners decided to bring a touch of Christmas to the main park along Adams Street.
This is the first year for the Trail of Lights in Bowling Green. Individuals, families and businesses could decorate a 10-foot by 10-foot space in the park. Several businesses and families jumped at the chance, and Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m., the lights came on. The creativity in the displays is amazing and charming at the same time. The sponsors were encouraged to put up a sign to announce who they were.
This Friday, the Parks Department hold a big party in the park starting at 5:30 p.m. They are bringing in two special guests—Santa Claus and The Grinch. They encourage children to have their Christmas lists ready.
Conners pointed out the display in the new band shelter. It was put together by the Parks Department, with the help of a generous donation from the local branch of Community State Bank. With Christmas carols playing in the background, families walked the perimeter of the park to take in the various displays.
As of this writing, there are 16 sponsors, although not all of them were set up by the time the Trail of Lights kicked off Sunday night.
Conners said she wants this to be an annual event.
“We already have three sponsors signed up for next year,” she added.
Miriam Vallie, with the Parks Department board, said there’s still plenty of room for others to come and sponsor a spot in the park. Just give Conners a call at 573-470-0414. Vallie set up the display for the Dollar Store where she works. There’s a reservation form on the Park’s Facebook page. It’s free to register, and the city supplies the electricity needed for the lights used in the displays.
The Trail of Lights in the Park will last for six weeks. The lights come on at 5:30 p.m. each night, some little earlier depending on their timers, and they the go off sometime around 10 p.m. The last day for this event is New Year’s Day.
As of Monday, the Trail of Lights sponsors are: Carla Morton & Family in memory of Mark Morton, PSB, CSB, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Boland Chevy, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Full Throttle Nutrition, Kustom Works Salon, People First of Pike County, Gordy Farms, Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic, State Farm, Christian Electric, Deters Sign Co. & T-shirt Shop, and Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique.
