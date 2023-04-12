On Saturday March 25, at a little past midnight, Deputy Nic McCall with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Rt. 100 near Poor Farm Hollow in Hardin, Ill. According to the report, the vehicle failed to pull over, and continued north.
McCall and Sgt. Zach Hardin continued to follow the vehicle north through Calhoun County in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle turned onto Rt. 96, heading in the direction of Pike County, Ill.
Deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to the county line in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle again failed to stop, and continued to flee north into Pike County, Ill.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department continued to follow the vehicle, notifying law enforcement officials in Missouri that the vehicle may be attempting to cross the state line.
The suspect vehicle traveled across the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Mo., and continued west, with law enforcement officials from Calhoun and Pike counties in pursuit.
The vehicle struck stop sticks that were deployed by the Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, near Bowling Green, Mo., where it ended up leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch off Hwy. 54.
Two suspects were apprehended and taken into custody, and a large amount of narcotics was seized from the vehicle.
Subsequent to an investigation, Ryan D. Cook, 28, of East Alton, Ill., was arrested for the following offenses in Calhoun County, Ill.:
• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony).
• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams).
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer.
• Reckless Driving.
• Various Traffic Offenses.
Additionally, a passenger, Samantha K. Stoops, 27, of Hartford, Ill., was arrested for the following offenses in Calhoun County, Ill.:
• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony).
• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams).
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Both suspects were transported to the Pike County, Mo., Jail, where they were also charged in Missouri for the following offenses:
• Trafficking Drugs – Second Degree.
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine).
• Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Additional charges are expected to be filed in Pike County, Ill., in relation to this incident.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Pike County Illinois Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana Missouri Police Department, and the Bowling Green Police Department for assisting its deputies in the apprehension of these suspects.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.