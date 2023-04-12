Two arrested

Ryan D. Cook and Samantha K. Stoops

On Saturday March 25, at a little past midnight, Deputy Nic McCall with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Rt. 100 near Poor Farm Hollow in Hardin, Ill. According to the report, the vehicle failed to pull over, and continued north.

McCall and Sgt. Zach Hardin continued to follow the vehicle north through Calhoun County in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle turned onto Rt. 96, heading in the direction of Pike County, Ill.

