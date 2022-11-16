A celebration of service is this Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m.
Three people who have served this community for decades have decided to retire from public service. A celebration is being held in their honor this Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the Pike County Courthouse.
Pike County Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, Pike County Treasurer Patti Crane and Pike County Circuit Clerk Jeri Harrelson, are retiring this year from public office.
Chris Gamm
Gamm, who has been serving as presiding commissioner for eight years said he was also on the school board for nine years.
“It’s somebody else’s turn,” he said about deciding to step down and retire from public life.
While in office, however, he thought his biggest accomplishment was the improvement of the county’s infrastructure, mostly repairing and replacing its bridges.
“It’s changed so much from when I came in until now,” Gamm said, “with the grant money … through different programs, along with some extra effort, we’ve got (funding for a lot of projects),” he said, including using ARPA money to bring water to rural residents.
“It was like going from horse and buggy to rockets,” he said about the transition over the years. Even so, he added, getting the funding to help with the county’s growth could be frustrating at times.
“It would be really nice to get some more industry in here,” he said.
It’s been a good eight years, he said.
“After my first year, my learning curve went straight up like a moon shot,” Gamm said.
As for his future, Gamm said that he has a farm that needs tending to. And he wants to spend more time with his family and do more work with his church. His wife is retiring at the same time.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he added.
Gamm wanted to thank all those who voted for him over the years.
“You serve the whole county,” he said, “even the folks that didn’t vote for you.”
It’s important to keep the politics out of the office, he noted.
“It’s been a pleasure serving the people,” he said.
Jerri Harrelson
Harrelson has been working for the county for 44 years, 16 of them as the county’s circuit clerk. Before that, she was the deputy circuit clerk. She also worked at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for 1.5 years.
Since she started, when everything was done by hand and put on paper, Harrelson said the biggest change is the move toward the electronic courts.
“When I started, we used typewriters and hand-written indexes,” she said. There has been a lot of changes in just the last few years, she added.
Harrelson said she’s enjoyed the work.
“There are only a few things people like to come to the court for,” she said, such as, “adoptions and passports.”
It’s the people she’s worked with over the years, Harrelson said, that made the job so enjoyable, and she likes working with the public. One of the things she found difficult was working all hours getting protection orders out. That’s not something that can wait, she added.
One of the biggest easons for her retirement, she said, was that she turned 65 this past October.
“I have always said that I would not quit mid-term,” she explained. “My term was up, I turned 65, it was time to go.”
There’s just been so many changes over the years, she added.
“I’ve worked with good people and good elected officials over the years,” she said. “We’re doing what the courts are supposed to do. And I’m doing my little part of it—maintaining the court records.”
Patti Crane
Crane has worked for the county for more than 26 years, with 24 of them in office.
When she first started in the county’s treasury office, she said, everything was put into big books.
“There were absolutely no computers,” she added. Being able to get rid of warrants, made a huge difference in the way bank transaction are made. Before public life, Crane worked at a local bank for 18 years, so she knew the difficulties banks felt when dealing with warrants. One of her campaign promises was to get rid of the warrants.
Because she’s old school, Crane said she still keeps a set of books in written form. That has come in handy, she noted, when the computer system goes down.
She’s always been one to think ahead. When she first ran for office, Crane said, she was hoping to get six terms at the job. That would put her at age 63. A seventh term would put her at 67, and she did not that.
“I’m blessed and I’m ready to go,” she said about retiring.
She doesn’t have a lot of plans for retirement, just being able to spend more time with her grandchildren is enough for her. And she also wants to spend more time with her mother
“I have a new grandchild coming on the 30th,” she said. “Family is so important.”
The move toward electronic banking made a huge difference, she said. Before, she had to hard-copy books of transactions. Now, all that is on computers. It’s accurate and up to date, she added.
“I have worked with some wonderful people,” Crane added. “They are such a blessing. The employees of this county are its greatest asset.”
The celebration
If you have time on Thursday, stop by and wish them well. There will also be some refreshments available.
