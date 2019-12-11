LOUISIANA – A three-car crash the morning of Saturday, Dec. 7, injured two drivers in Louisiana, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
The cars were proceeding southwest down Georgia Street at 11:45 a.m., when the lead vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Solara driven by Marcus Jones, 31, of Louisiana, came to a stop to turn left. The next car, a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Robin Heffner, 63, also of Louisiana, stopped behind the Toyota.
The last car in the sequence, a 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by Joyce York, 68, of Mexico, Mo., failed to stop, the Highway Patrol reported, and pushed Heffner’s car into Jones’s car.
Heffner suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital by Pike County EMS. Her car, which was moderately damaged, was towed from the scene.
Tara Jones, 32, an occupant of the first vehicle, experienced minor injuries and was take to Pike County Memorial in a private vehicle. That vehicle only had minor damage and was driven from the scene.
York’s vehicle had what the Highway Patrol characterized as “extensive” damage and was towed from the scene.
Serious injuries result from crash
FRANKFORD – Two Frankford residents were seriously injured in a crash the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, in western Pike County, the Highway Patrol reported.
Both vehicles involved were traveling east on Hwy. 54 when a 2000 Ford F250 struck a 1992 Dodge Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, the latter vehicle “not displaying proper lighting,” on a vehicle it was towing, obscuring it from view from the Ford truck.
The Ford truck was driven by Sherman Robbert, 48, of Bowling Green. The Dodge was driven by Michael Buchanan, 62, of Frankford. Buchanan and a passenger, Lisa Reading, 52, of Frankford, were seriously injured, according to the Highway Patrol.
Buchanan was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Survival Flight. Reading was taken by Van-Far Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. Robbert was not injured.
The damage to the Dodge was described as “total” and the damage to the Ford as “extensive” by the Highway Patrol.
