Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Wednesday, Oct. 28 issue of the Louisiana Press-Journal did not make it to the post office on time. That means the mailed copies will be arriving late. Single copies of the paper will be available in the news vending machines and at the local retailers that sell the paper.
breaking top story
This week’s Louisiana Press-Journal will be late
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Election 2020: 2 candidates vying for county coroner
- Owens says she would bring strong scientific background to office
- People packed the prairie
- Louisiana Rotary dedicates new pavilion for Sunset Park
- Caldwell opens Edward Jones office in Louisiana
- Marina’s first Antique Boat show and Fall Fling a hit
- Applefest draws large crowd
- Francis Michael McCrory
- COVID-19 contact forces Louisiana Bulldogs to drop out of Friday’s game against Bowling Green Bobcats
- Marvin Floyd Dowell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.