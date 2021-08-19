THIRD TIME’S A CHARM
The Third Annual Kaleo Dade Co-Ed Scholarship Softball Tournament was finally able to take place this past Saturday at the Bowling Green Park ball fields.
Originally scheduled for back in June, heavy rains made the fields unusable before the tournament could even start. A new date was set, but a dangerous weather system approaching the city that day forced another delay.
A new start date was set for Aug. 14, and this time the weather was more cooperative. Unfortunately, the two delays caused a lot of teams to drop out of the tournament. Because of time constraints, Tiffany Coleman-Dade, said they were limiting the number of participating teams to 20. Sixteen had been signed to play by the first date. By the time the third date rolled around, only eight teams were available to play. And play they did.
The tournament is named after Tiffany’s son, Kaleo, who died in a car accident during his senior year at Bowling Green High School.
She works to make sure her son’s legacy lives on through the scholarships he wanted to create for students like him. Since the start of the tournaments, a scholarship has been given each year. So far, three Bowling Green High School students have received the Kaleo Dade Scholarship.
During the first game between the Thunder Joes and the Heavy Hitters, the trash talk quickly changed to shouts of encouragement and then shouts for the IcyHot ointment. Not all those playing were in top physical form, but they played as hard as they could.
This year, the team, Balls Deep, won first place, and Tiffany’s team, I Am 2, took second. The team, Ballers, won the third place trophy.
Tiffany said that if anyone would like to donate to the scholarship, they may do so by sending their donation to: Kaleo Dade Scholarship, 1105 Kincaid St., Bowing Green, MO 63334 or by the PayPal link : https://www.paypal.me/KDScholarshipFund.
