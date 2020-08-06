BOWLING GREEN—With the primary election wrapping up yesterday, there were a slew of calls the last few weeks to the Pike County office about mail-in ballots versus absentee ballots.
The confusion has kept the phone lines humming and Elections Clerk Donna Owens busy clearing up that confusion for voters.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a new layer of exception was added into the mix for those who vote by sending a ballot through the mail. Although both types of ballots are sent in through the mail, the confusion comes over who has to have their ballot notarized before sending it back to be counted for election and who does not.
Pike County Clerk Susie Oberdalhoff said, “Donna explains this a million times a day.”
She had been out the day before getting people to vote with their absentee ballots.
“We don’t want to turn anybody down” from voting, she added, but the state is not going to just mail out ballots to everyone who is registered to vote.
Owens said that the Aug. 4 election was the first for the county that had mail-in ballots. She had attended a seminar on the new regulations, noting that the secretary of state’s office named it in a hurry, and realized too late the type of confusion the name was causing.
“Prior to this election,” Owens said, “all we had was absentee ballots.” This type of ballot can be sent to someone if he or she is confined at home because of an illness or something, or if it’s an election worker who can’t get to his or her own precinct to vote. Even people who are on vacation and would be absent from their election district during the election could request an absentee ballot.
Most of the confusion comes over who had to have their absentee ballot notarized.
“If a person is confined to a home or is the caregiver of someone confined to a home,” Owens said, “they can vote absentee without a notary.”
If they are just going to be gone on election day or some other reason they just don’t want to come in, she added, then they can vote absentee, but it has to be notarized.
For the August and November elections, the COVID-19 exception to was added.
“If you are at-risk for COVID-19,” Owens said, “and there are a few different reasons that are listed on the ballot, then it does not have to be notarized.”
Those are the absentee ballots.
People can request a mail-in ballot, she said. With this ballot, people do not have to say why they are requesting it, but all of these ballots have to be notarized, Owens explained.
“And they have to be handled through the mail,” she stressed. As an example, if she sent a mail-in ballot out to someone and that person happened to be in town and decided to drop it off at the courthouse, Owens said she could not take it. “It can only be handled through the mail.”
For the August election they had about 180 absentee ballots up from 115 ballots for the delayed April election.
There were a variety of reason for people not being in their home precincts during election time, she said. After the stay-at-home order was lifted, many people planned and then went on vacation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.