Bridge

The bridge to be replaced on Maryland Street. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Mayor Tim Carter has announced that Pike County commissioners have obtained a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through MoDOT for the funding of a new bridge on Maryland Street this year. Carter said that there is also a project that will be completed on Georgia Street during the same time frame.

“The box bridge on Georgia Street between the Shelter Insurance office and the Lutheran Church will be widened for pedestrian crossing,” said Carter. “The Pike County Commission has received funding from a MoDOT TAP grant and will meet the cost share of the funding for the project. It would include guardrails for safety, as there have been instances in the past of pedestrians falling into the ditch. This is a big win for the city and we are thankful to the commissioners for making it possible,” he added.

