Mayor Tim Carter has announced that Pike County commissioners have obtained a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through MoDOT for the funding of a new bridge on Maryland Street this year. Carter said that there is also a project that will be completed on Georgia Street during the same time frame.
“The box bridge on Georgia Street between the Shelter Insurance office and the Lutheran Church will be widened for pedestrian crossing,” said Carter. “The Pike County Commission has received funding from a MoDOT TAP grant and will meet the cost share of the funding for the project. It would include guardrails for safety, as there have been instances in the past of pedestrians falling into the ditch. This is a big win for the city and we are thankful to the commissioners for making it possible,” he added.
The Transportation Alternatives Program provides opportunities to expand transportation choices and enhance the transportation experience through categories of activities related to the surface transportation system. The TAP focuses on non-traditional transportation projects. Eligible grant projects include construction of infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers, including children, older adults, and individuals with disabilities to access daily needs; construction of infrastructure-related projects to improve the ability of students to walk and bicycle to school, including sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements, pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements, on-street bicycle facilities, off-street bicycle and pedestrian facilities, secure bicycle parking facilities, and traffic diversion improvements in the vicinity of schools.
According to TAP grant criteria, those eligible for the grant include local public agencies, any unit of local government below a State government agency, except for a Metropolitan Planning Organization. Examples include city, town, township, village, borough, parish, or county agencies. Work is expected to be completed on both bridges in 2023.
