Mayor Carter at Hwy. 54 coalition

Louisiana Mayor, Tim Carter, discusses project funding with MoDOT. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy. 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, the mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, the mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.

“We are glad to have the mayors of Bowling Green and Louisiana with us today. I am going to let MoDOT give us an update on the latest news,” Winders said.

