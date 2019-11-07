Kayla Suchland of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has earned a national certification.
Suchland has been named a Nationally Certified Results Oriented Management and Accountability (ROMA) Implementer following an intensive five-month course sponsored by the Association of Nationally Certified ROMA Trainers.
ROMA is a Congressionally-approved management and accountability process to measure the performance and success of agencies such as NECAC that receive federal funding for client self-sufficiency programs. Suchland, a NECAC Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) assistant, will use the new training in planning new contracts, tracking program outcomes and determining client needs.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” she said. “It will be a good tool to use to help the agency in the future.”
"I’m very proud Kayla’s received her implementer certification,” said NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz. “It will really be another asset to NECAC.”
Suchland, of Curryville, is a 2014 graduate of Buchanan High School in Troy. She joined NECAC in 2017 and recently earned an associate’s degree in human services from St. Charles Community College. She is a former life skills teacher at Community Opportunities in Troy and did an internship at Preferred Family Healthcare in Wentzville.
NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency that contracts with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for-profit organizations to operate and administer self-sufficiency service programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged population. The agency’s Central Administration Offices are located in Bowling Green, with NECAC Service Centers operated in each county.
NECAC operates more than 60 social service, community health and public housing programs through more than 30 contracts and grants with local, state and federal governments, private businesses and other non-profit agencies.
The agency has an annual budget of more than $26 million, and has 96 full-time and more than 150 part-time employees. NECAC is governed by a 36-member volunteer board of directors with three representatives from each of the 12 counties served.
