A goulishly good time; along with plenty of candy
BOWLING GREEN—It took most of the day for the various stations to be set up in Bowling Green’s big park along Adams Street. But by 5:30 p.m. everyone was ready to go for the city’s annual Safe Trick or Treat event.
Just looking at the line that formed at the east end of the park, some of the vendors started to recheck the amount of candy they hand on hand, wondering if they had brought enough. The line stretched from east end of the park’s loop path, across S. St. Charles and up past the upper shelter.
Cindy Elliott, who was giving out candy at the Forever Primitives table, said she only had a handful of candy left at the end of the night.
“I went through everything I had,” she said.
For the children waiting in line, it was difficult to stand still. Having the line provided the needed order, so that everyone could enjoy a stroll through the park and visit with all the businesses that came out to participate in the Halloween event. By 6 p.m. the line had shrunk to just the path between the loop and S. St. Charles Street.
From small children in strollers to large “children” with beards, everyone was getting into the Halloween spirit. Many of the costumes were quite creative.
Bowling Green Park Event Coordinator Dena Conners said they had learned a lot over the past few years about how to throw a successful trick or treat event.
She had arrived in the early afternoon to set up the haunted house in the lower park shelter. More than 20 local businesses came out to participate and provide loads of goodies to the children.
Members of the Fire Department and Police Department were on hand, as well.
Ryan Bibb, owner of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory, said he tries to add something new each year to the funeral home’s station in the park. A funeral carriage being pulled by two full-sized horse skeletons and driven by human skeletons were a stand out from most of the other attractions in the park.
Bibb said the carriage was purchased when James Otis Mudd bought the Vomund Funeral Home in Silex in 1946.
“It was moved here and J.O. stored it in the shed at his home across the street from the funeral home,” Bibb said. After Bibb did some major expansion at the funeral home, adding another garage, the carriage was moved there.
He bought the horse skeletons two years ago. In addition to a coffin with a boney inhabitant, this year he had a Grim Reaper throne with its own backdrop where people could take a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.