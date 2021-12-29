Decorations damaged, destroyed and stolen
BOWLING GREEN—Not long after Angie and Jason Hake moved into the house on W. Main Street, they set about making it their home.
One of the ways they did that is with decorations. For Halloween, their yard was filled with spooky and fun decorations. It was their way of saying hi to the neighborhood.
Then the Christmas season rolled around, and the Hake’s went all out, filling their front yard with reindeer, snowmen and Christmas cheer to light up the night. Last Friday evening or early Saturday morning, someone or possibly more than one person, decided to crush that Christmas cheer. They broke and smashed the decorations and then made off with a few more.
“They took their foot and just smashed the sled that we had out there,” Angie said. “And the reindeer—the legs are all broken off of it.” The even cut the wires on the “JOY” sign and took the J. Whoever it was took one of their snowmen and smashed the other one. Angie estimates $400 worth of decorations were damaged or stolen.
Now the yard is devoid of all decorations and the Hakes are upset that someone would do such a thing. Angie said she thought a house around the corner on Champ Clark had the same thing happen, and some of the decorations in the park were damaged.
Bowling Green Police Chief Darin Chance said his department received only one complaint about damaged or stolen Christmas decorations for the month. It was the Hakes.
“But that doesn’t mean that was the only one,” he said. A lot of times people don’t report such damage because they don’t believe there’s a whole lot that can be done about it.
Still, even if people think it’s minor, Chance said, he would encourage people to report damaged or stolen decorations. He noted that if they can establish a pattern, and see where such incidents are happening, the department could increase patrols in those areas.
Chance said that when the decorations went up in the park, he increased patrols in that area, to include foot patrols, as well. Bowling Green Police Department increased patrols in the Hake’s area, too.
“I really hate to see that happen,” Chance said.
Angie said she and Jason moved here from Florissant in early October.
“We lived there for 20 years,” she said, “and no one ever touched my stuff.
“This just hurts my heart,” she said. “I wasn’t able to have kids, so this was my way of coping with that, I guess.” It was hers and Jason’s way of sharing Christmas with everyone.
She’s hoping that maybe next year, she can put her decorations back out for the enjoyment of all.
