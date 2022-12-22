Warming Centers Map

Map of Warming Centers in Missouri.

JEFFERSON CITY—Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for this week. The National Weather Service forecast includes Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches in effect from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24. Dangerously low temperatures are expected to reach single digits with potentially life-threatening wind chill values expected as low as -35°.

Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. Therefore, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urges residents to minimize outside activities during the extreme cold and follow these safety tips:

