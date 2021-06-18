Perkins: ‘No crime was committed’
BOWLING GREEN—When allegations of misconduct against Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, surfaced last month from the time when he was a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, the 42-year-old state representative steadfastly defended himself, saying he committed no crime.
Reporters for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch used a Sunshine request to gain access to a file that was compiled by Frankford Police Chief Josh Baker, concerning a time six years ago when Perkins was on the Bowling Green Police Department.
Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke said Perkins was a part-time officer and then made the transition to full-timed duty. According to City Administrator Linda Luebrecht, Perkins was a full-time officer from 2015-2016. After that, he joined the Pike County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. One of his duties with the Sheriff’s office was as the DARE officer.
In the file the Post-Dispatch reporters requested were documents that indicated Perkins had a relationship with a young woman he encountered while on duty.
The woman came forward, speaking with a reporter for The Associated Press, allowing her name to be used in its story about the allegations. Emily Orf, who is now 26, told the AP that she had sex with Perkins when she was intoxicated and he was on duty.
Perkins denied this, saying, his relationship with Orf was consensual and they had gone out a few times. Never, he reiterated, did he have sex with her while he was on duty. What they did was not a crime, he added.
Nacke said there were never any complaints filed against Perkins while he was with the department.
When reached by phone, Perkins was exasperated that this was still in the news.
“No one ever accused me of a crime,” he said. “Sex between two consenting adults is not a crime,” he added. “The Frankford Police Department has no jurisdiction in this,” he said.
“She’s the real victim here,” he said.
“The most pathetic thing is, this guy (Baker) is so eaten up with hatred toward me that he’s willing to bring a woman into this that never wanted to have anything to do with this,” Perkins said.
Perkins maintains that this is political retribution against him because he would not endorse Baker’s wife in her bid for the Pike County assessor’s seat during the primary election last year.
In her interview with the AP, Orf said she had had an argument with her boyfriend back in 2015 and had driven to a Bowling Green park where she fell asleep. She said Perkins woke her up and they talked about the domestic issues she had with her boyfriend.
According to the AP: “Orf said Perkins talked to her about the fight and drove her around in his police car for what seemed like a long time before he had sex with her in the backseat. She said she was still drunk and remembers only bits and pieces.”
Perkins adamantly denies he had sex with Orf while he was on duty. “I don’t see the story in this,” he said. “Two consenting adults had sex six years ago; it’s really not much of a story.
“I’ve never said I was perfect,” Perkins added. “Everyone in Bowling Green knows that as a single man I run around a little bit. I’ve never made a secret of that.”
The AP said Orf hired St. Louis attorney Al Watkins to handle questions.
