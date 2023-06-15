Ride for polio

Nellie Jean Wamsley, a Bowling Green Rotarian, gets a ride around the Presbyterian Church parking lot in Ralph Zuke’s converted BarkaLounger. Zuke, who is a St. Louis Rotarian, is riding to bring awareness and to raise funds to help eradicate polio. Photo by Stan Schwartz

Ralph Zuke, a Rotarian from St. Louis, put the pedal to the metal in his quest to end polio worldwide.

He arrived at the Bowling Green Rotary meeting last Tuesday on his bicycle towing a BarkaLounger, as part of his route to Troy, Mo.

