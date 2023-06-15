Nellie Jean Wamsley, a Bowling Green Rotarian, gets a ride around the Presbyterian Church parking lot in Ralph Zuke’s converted BarkaLounger. Zuke, who is a St. Louis Rotarian, is riding to bring awareness and to raise funds to help eradicate polio. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Ralph Zuke, a Rotarian from St. Louis, put the pedal to the metal in his quest to end polio worldwide.
He arrived at the Bowling Green Rotary meeting last Tuesday on his bicycle towing a BarkaLounger, as part of his route to Troy, Mo.
Although eradicated in this country, polio is still affecting communities in other countries. Rotarians around the world are working to bring an end to this disease through awareness and fundraising for vaccine distribution.
“As Rotarians, we said we were going to eradicate polio,” Zuke said. “And when we said that, there were 375,000 cases every year, worldwide. Right now, we’re at two (cases). That’s the difference you all have made in polio.”
Zuke had ridden into Bowling Green from Hannibal that morning. He said there are some pretty big hills between the two towns, he noted.
“Just the first mile out of Hannibal, I was dying,” he said. “When I got to the first hill, I realized this is not a good idea.” But he persisted. He made it to Bowling Green and planned to continue after lunch to make his goal of reaching Troy that day.
He asked if anyone was able to donate to the polio fund, the Rotary International would like to finish up strong.
“I think with the new vaccine that’s out, I think we’re really close now,” he said about eliminating polio from the world. Why donate now that we’re so close? he asked. It’s because the Rotary monitors 65 at-risk countries. Right now, he explained it’s just at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
“But if it gets out, there are plenty of countries where it could get back in, and it could become a problem,” he said. The money is used for environmental monitoring. That can be expensive, because members have to continually take and test water samples from sewers, lakes and streams. “And until all of those are at zero, we still have a problem.”
Outgoing Rotary District Gov. Julie Leverenz thanked Zuke for all he’s doing to raise awareness and raise funds for this cause.
“Thank you for raising the bar on our awareness,” she said. “His enthusiasm is second to none.”
Zuke said he brought the BarkaLounger to let the Bowling Green members sit in it and sign it. The chair has been retrofitted to sport two bicycle wheels with a connecting rod under its footrest that hooks to Zuke’s bicycle.
She also presented special recognition to Kevin Brown for joining the Rotarian Polio-Plus Society. Those that join, pledge at least $100 a year to the polio fund.
The polio virus could cause paralysis some of its victims. It is spread by person-to-person contact.
Leverenz said she joined and recently received her pin.
“I’m not going to ride a bike,” she said, but she would continue offering support to eradicate the virus.
