SSM Health and Noble Health announced the signing of a definitive agreement to transfer ownership of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain to Noble Health.
SSM Health purchased the 100-year-old hospital in 2013. If all goes as planned, transfer to Noble Health is anticipated to occur on or before March 1 of this year.
“Throughout this process, Noble Health has been an excellent partner and repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to not only preserving, but enhancing, the high-quality compassionate care already provided by our team members in Audrain,” SSM Health President and CEO Laura Kaiser said.
Kansas City-based Noble Health has stated that it is focusing on expanding care in rural communities and recently began management of Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton.
“Noble Health’s goal is to serve the residents of Audrain County with comprehensive, high-quality care and we look forward to continuously working to offer the right resources to the community,” said Don Peterson, Executive Chairman of the Board at Noble Health.
