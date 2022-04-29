The Louisiana City Council held a special meeting last Thursday to discuss concerns about proper protocol when scheduling meetings and informing the public. Councilman Nick Fregeau opened the discussion.
“The overall goal of this meeting is to establish trust and mutual respect between and within the branches of the city government,” said Fregeau. “The specific reason for being here relates to a situation that occurred on Monday, which illustrates some concerns. The mayor (newly elected Tim Carter) and I had a disagreement about the legal status of the committees, which is reasonable, but the problem that I had was that the mayor had ordered the city clerk to not post a public notice for a meeting. The mayor informed me that if that was improper that I could call a meeting. And so, I have two questions to pose to the mayor. One, is what is the mayor’s understanding of the relationship between mayor as chief of the executive branch and the city council, and the other, is what the mayor’s plan is for establishing mutual respect between the branches,” added Fregeau. The mayor responded directly to the questions that were posed by Fregeau.
“I will answer the question, though it is out of order, because it was not addressed to the council,” said Carter. “My email that went out was asking for agenda items for Monday night specifically. You replied on the same email chain specifically addressing the items that you had placed on it. That is when I responded and said that it would not be in order for the next business meeting. It wasn’t until later that I understood what your intentions were as far as wanting to hold a committee meeting with the ordinance committee. So, when I left office for the day around 4:30, I mentioned to the city clerk that if Nick calls and wants to hold this committee meeting, I would rather it not take place because I will be appointing a new committee, and I want all the new committee members to take up any new action items,” added Carter.
As the meeting continued, council members held discussion about the miscommunication that had taken place concerning the issue. Several members stated that there was a need for everyone to come together for the good of the city, and to move forward as a functioning body. Carter opened the meeting to public comments. The first citizen to voice concerns was John Phillips.
“I have been visiting Louisiana for several years and established my legal residence here around the first of January,” said Phillips. “I just want to see this city—that I have decided to live the rest of my life in—become the best place that it can be. This city has a lot of potential. I have spent the last year analyzing the census data, the economic data, doing research on grants and all such things to help the city move forward. But there is petty stuff that is going on that we need to get over. The voters have voted for change, but they didn’t vote for this. They voted to get their potholes fixed, to have the grass cut, they voted for economic development and all these things. I have made the city aware that I am available to help in any way that I can, but have not been approached. This city is slowly bleeding to death. If we don’t get it together as a municipality, there isn’t going to be a Louisiana in another 10 years. People are leaving for college, and they aren’t coming back. We have to move forward together to build the town that we want,” added Phillips.
Other citizens to voice concerns included Cynthia Perkins, who said that City Hall employees were unfriendly.
“I just moved here in June,” said Perkins. “City hall is not friendly. The employees are not friendly. When we came in to find out information about the water department and other things, people were chatting and not aware that we were there. Also, if we are going to move forward, the council has to respect the mayor’s position,” she added.
Susan Fregeau commented that a lot of strife was being caused on social media by members of the community who were constantly posting negative remarks on Facebook. Steve Henry expressed that he felt that he was treated unfairly at a previous meeting, where he was verbally assaulted by the city clerk. Cory Anderson requested that the council be aware of criticism and complaints against the police department. Glenda Sherman expressed concerns about a safety hazard near her address that demanded immediate attention. The last citizen to speak was Guy Crouch.
“I come from the perspective that we are all basically good,” said Crouch. “Even though we have our differences. There have been a lot of things said at the ordinance meeting and here that I agree with. I think that when city employees are off duty, they should be free to express their viewpoint. I believe that police officers are private citizens when they are off duty. I also believe that Facebook has been a huge detriment. I believe that Louisiana is on the precipice of going forward. If we want to attract people to our city, we are going to have to start working on the infrastructure and the services that they will need as residents here,” he added.
The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m. according to the time limit that was voted on during the meeting.
