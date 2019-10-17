BOWLING GREEN – An “Honor Flight” fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green High School Cafeteria. The meal will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink.
All proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the Great River Honor Flight program.
The dinner will be prior to the Bowling Green vs. Clopton/Elsberry football game. All veterans present on the track will be recognized prior to the game at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be sponsored by Pike County 4-H.
“This is a small way that our program can give back to the many veterans that have served our country,” said Patty Fisher, County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development. The 4-H program serves youth ages 5 to 18 through a community club program. Its mission is to engage youth as valued, contributing members of their communities in partnership with caring adults.
If you have any questions about the fundraiser, contact the University of Missouri Extension Center of Pike County at 573-324-5464 or email pikeco@missouri.edu.
