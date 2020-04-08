BOWLING GREEN—It was a brisk afternoon Saturday when the people of Bowling Green came together—at a safe distance from each other—to cruise “the lap.”
Better than 100 vehicles joined in, with flashing lights and honking horns to make their way from the intersection of Bus. 54 and 61, down to W. Main to the center of town and then out to Bus. 61 again via S. Court Street where a quick left took the drivers and their passengers out to the traffic circle, to whip around and start back to complete the lap.
There were some classic cars and trucks, as well as some not so classic vehicles. But they all had the same thing in common—smiling drivers and passengers.
Not many wanted to keep their windows open in the chilly temperatures, but some did. Hands came out to wave, and there were even a few people in costume to bring a little more joy to the already happy occasion.
Just a day before PCHD had issued a Stay-At-Home order for Pike County. All non-essential businesses were being asked to shut down and residents were told they were only allowed to go out for essential business. Some were worried that the order might put the kibosh on the whole affair, but a note from PCHD stating that as long as everyone stayed in their cars there should be no problem. The actual order went into effect a few hours after the car cruise was done.
The car cruise started slowly, with just a family van filled with children circling the town square. And then there were a few more cars and trucks. Then more. Soon, there were cars a far as the eye could see.
It was as though they knew that this one might be the last cruise they would be having for a while. The looming threat of COVID-19 was pushed aside for an hour or so as people were able to be out and about without taking a chance they might get infected.
And it wasn’t just the people in the cars and trucks having fun. Several people stepped out of their homes along the route to watch and wave.
Ryan Kent, with Poage Ford in Bowling Green, helped to organize the cruise. A spontaneous cruise happened the week before. He said that one drew about 115 vehicles.
This time, he said, “someone counted around 150. It was great seeing the smiles on all their faces.”
Amber Alyse Grote said, “I love being able to get out and enjoy seeing friends and family. I cruised from about 5-7 p.m. or a bit after. It’s been hard having to be stuck inside. I am so used to going out to meetings, and now nothing.”
When reached a few days before the cruise, Kent wrote: “I think it’s great to see everyone excited to do something fun and the brings back all the great memories of the good ol’ days. There’s not a whole lot of excitement in the world right now and at least for a little while everyone can get out of the house, away from the TV and have a little fun, while still social distancing.”
Kent had posted the car cruise on his Facbook page, but said every time he tried to call it an event, Facebook would block it. Calling it a car cruise was the only way he could keep it on his page and let people know about it.
Elizabeth O’Farrell, who had stationed herself at the State Farm building across Bus. 61 from Crossroads, was taking photos of the cruise. She posted a note to Kent’s Facebook feed, stating: “Where I went to high school, there wasn’t a ‘lap’ to drive. Some kids—those with cars and money for gas, so that left me out—would drive up and down St. Charles Rock Road, from Brown or Woodson to Northwest Plaza and back again. In Bowling Green, where I taught for 25-plus years, students took a ‘lap,’ leaving BGHS, then following Business 61 either toward what was at one point called Nolan’s or toward the four-way stop with Business 54. The exact parameters are up for debate, but the general route was from school, around town, stop for something to eat or drink—if funds were available—then back to school for practice, head off to work, or get home. … It was good to see friends, acquaintances, and former students who are now friends.”
In his comments on Kent’s page, John Newell wrote: “There was also a complex system of communication involving car horns, lights, and hand gestures. No honk, no honk—mutual dislike. One honks, other doesn’t—snub. Both give short honk—acknowledgement. Both give long honks—I like you and glad to see you. Long honk, other short honk—snub. Wild honking and flashing of lights—stop at Nolan’s next go around and let’s talk.
“Sometimes if you had a passenger there were debates about whether or not the other person honked!”
Pam Johnson Deters wrote: “The best part ... was all the smiles, every car was full of smiles!”
