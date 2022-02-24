Icy roads can be slicker than they look
JEFFERSON CITY—Winter weather continues to be a problem Thursday with freezing rain, sleet and snow falling in many parts of the state. As we approach afternoon commutes, the Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be alert and reduce their speed as many roads are slicker than they might appear.
“Sleet and freezing rain, which can create black ice, will be a serious problem as precipitation moves across the state today,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “Bridges and elevated surfaces are the first to ice over and should always be approached with caution, but even roads that might look clear can hide slippery conditions. Don’t be taken by surprise. Drivers should reduce speeds and anticipate slick road conditions both where you are and where you’re going.”
Precipitation is expected to move out of the state in the evening. MoDOT crews will continue around-the-clock operations until roads are in mostly clear condition. They will be monitoring for slick spots overnight. Please be cautious of road crews and emergency vehicles and give them room to work.
Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
