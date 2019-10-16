Don’t panic — barring some unexpected disaster, the emergency responders swarming around Louisiana High School Thursday morning are no cause for alarm.
Local emergency services — including Pike County Memorial Hospital and EMS, Louisiana Fire, Buffalo Fire, Air Evac, Pike County 911 Dispatch, Louisiana Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Coroner and Pike County Emergency Management — will participate in the scheduled “Mass Casualty Incident.”
It will start at 9 a.m. in the back parking lot at Louisiana High School.
Ten students will participate in the scenario, with Pike County Emergency Manager Al Murry narrating for watching LHS students set up on bleachers. The scenario has been designed to emphasize the dangers of distracted driving.
Organizers emphasized that the scenario had been designed with the safety of the participating students in mind.
In a release to local media, Pike County Memorial Emergency and EMS Director Reesa Vanhooser said that measures had been taken to ensure first responders would be able to respond to calls elsewhere during the course of the morning.
The Mass Casualty Incident is also meant to allow first responders to sharpen their response to emergencies. They will respond as if it was a real emergency, with lights and sirens on.
