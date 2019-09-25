911 Riverfront Louisiana
By Adam Thorp

Remembrance: Otis Madden and Steve Moss fold the American flag at the riverfront. In observance of Sept. 11, 2001. Madden drove the Legion motorcycle and rang the bell nine times for the month and then 11 times for the day. Rev. Bill Maupin led the group in an invocation. Photo courtesy Charlie Cogar

