Town officials answer questions during assembly
Tuesday last week, Louisiana’s Ministerial Alliance held its second town hall meeting at the Twin Pike YMCA.
Alliance President Bill Maupin said he wanted to build on what they accomplished during the last gathering just a few weeks ago on Nov. 21.
“We appreciate you coming tonight,” he said before a group of about two-dozen people. He did note that there had been about 80 people at the first town hall meeting they hosted.
“We’re a little sparse in our attendance and in our pastors, too, because there’s some illness going around,” he said. Maupin had Rev. Jeff Daulk open the session with a prayer, before he spelled out the ground rules for the town hall meeting. The prayer as well as the rules put shared respect at the top of the list of things for people to consider when speaking.
The Ministerial Alliance is composed of about 20 churches, Maupin said. He highlighted the Food Pantry, which is sponsored by the alliance.
“We do expect respect for one another during this meeting,” he concluded.
In his review of the first meeting, Maupin said, “There was an expression of a variety of things. There was a show of appreciation for our city officials and employees, which is truly merited.” He noted that a student from Louisiana High School expressed her concerns about Louisiana’s future and her desires for this community.
Maupin said he thought what she said was inspirational.
Concerns about the town’s law enforcement, expenditure of city funds, the lack of cooperation within the city—the council, the mayor, city employees, issues concerning drug problems, and a lack of accountability and of response to citizens by law enforcement. He noted that a list of these concerns were sent to all City Council members, who were also invited to attend the second meeting.
He wanted to expand the topics to the city’s infrastructure to include street maintenance and employee response.
Pastor Karen Duffy led the discussion for the evening.
Although she asked about concerns with the city’s infrastructure, one resident, Steve Henry, wanted to acknowledge the new Louisiana Police Chief Christopher Heatherly, who was there, along with Mayor Tim Carter and two ward persons. Henry appreciated how the new chief presented himself during the previous night’s City Council meeting, and how prepared he was to answer questions.
Henry said he would like the local police officers to spend more time in town meeting and talking with the people instead of sitting out on Hwy. 54 giving tickets and alienating people.
“Let’s get back to a small-town police force. So, lets try to work with the man (Heatherly). He’s going to be chief for six months, so lets work with him and fight this drug problem.”
Henry was also happy that Heatherly and the council were all for having the town’s police officers wear body cameras.
Vivian Burr, who lives on N. 7th Street said she was concerned with the condition of her street.
“In the survey from the last meeting,” said Duffy, “people were concerned with the pothole situation and the repaving the streets.” She told Burr that they were taking notes and would share them with the City Council and city administrator.
Heatherly was asked to come forward and speak to the concerned citizens at the meeting. He told them about the department’s new Facebook page, which would start carrying information for the community.
“Right now, it’s a lot of Christmas-y stuff,” he said. But it would also carry a live video message by him every Monday at 3 p.m. to let citizens know what’s going on in their community.
Heatherly said he once led a drug enforcement unit, and that is something he has no tolerance for.
“That is something we’re going really going to go after,” he said. Heatherly also explained that he understands about people being addicted to drugs and would hope they seek council or treatment for their addiction. It’s drug dealers, he added, that he has no tolerance for.
He noted that he is also pushing for more code enforcement. Several signs were put on illegally parked recreation vehicles and tickets were issued for accumulated garbage.
He endorses the broken-window doctrine started by former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani. It’s the small crimes that eventually lead to larger crimes. By cleaning up the city now, it lets criminals know that this is not the place for them to do their business, Heatherly explained.
“You have to respect the citizens,” he added. “That’s why were here, but criminal activity won’t be tolerated here. If you’re a good person and want to work with the city, and not commit crimes, we can talk all day, hang out and be friends. If you’re a criminal, I’m not going to let you make good peoples’ lives miserable.”
Heatherly is working to rebuild the department after the former police chief and deputy chief were removed from the department.
One citizen said she was uncomfortable with Heatherly as police chief because of his background. She asked about the incident where he shot and killed a black man.
Heatherly said the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, and the suspect was a known prior offender who was prone to violence—violence against his girlfriend, and others, including the police. While Heatherly was talking with the girlfriend, the suspect aimed his vehicle toward them and accelerated. He noted the woman said, “He’s going to run us down.” That’s when Heatherly shot and killed the suspect. As for some of the other allegations the woman mentioned, Heatherly said that was the first time he had heard any of them. He invited the woman to come to his office anytime with her evidence and he would discuss it with her.
He also said the Illinois State Police investigated and cleared him in that incident.
Heatherly said he treats everyone the same, that he doesn’t see color, just whether or not a person is good or bad.
“I believe, and as a child of God, that we are all created in God’s image,” he said.
The mayor and two members of the town council—Bill Suddarth, Ward I, and James (Rudy) Bell Jr., Ward III, were there and backed Heatherly’s statements, noting they did a deep dive into his background during their candidate search for the position of police chief.
They said there were 12 candidates and they had winnowed that number down to a final four, and Heatherly was the best person out of that final number for the job.
Duffy encouraged the woman and Heatherly get together and discuss the issue.
“Discussion is the best way to figure these issues out,” she added.
Maupin asked Heatherly if he was open to have members of the clergy and other community members work with his department to help in the community.
“I am open to this,” he said, noting that he’s already started a conversation with Kroeze about making this happen, offering him the position of department chaplain.
Carter came forward with the two council persons and thanked everyone for coming.
“I sat on the Police Committee,” he said, “and they have done their due diligence,” when it came to the hiring process. They wrote up a six-month contract for the job, so that they could evaluate the person selected for the job in that time period. Carter said he’s hoping Heatherly would stay on as chief after the contract expires.
“I believe he’s the right person for the job,” Carter said.
It was because of some of these issues brought up during this meeting, Carter said, that they asked Heatherly if it was OK with him to open part of the questioning process during the city council meeting.
“That’s never been done before in city council,” Carter said. Interviews during the hiring process have always been done during closed session before this.
“We wanted to be open and forthright with all the information that’s available,” he added.
Carter said he also wanted to address the city’s infrastructure issues.
“There are numerous streets in town that are in disrepair,” he said. “The city undertook a major tax initiative a few years ago when it did the half-cent sales tax to do the Georgia Street Project.”
Carter noted that he was not in favor of that at the time.
“It’s not that it didn’t need to happen,” he noted, “but that tied us up financially in infrastructure for streets for 20 years.”
He said he believes the street is going to wear out before the city is done paying for it.
“We put all our eggs in one basket with the hopes of improving economics in town,” he said. As a community with a limited tax base, tying up all that money in one project left little for other street repairs.
“We have to really prioritize what we do with the funds we have,” he added. To maximize that effort, they city is seeking grants for infrastructure improvement.
As for the issue with the city’s water, Carter said the most recent report would be made available on the city’s revamped website. It would also be posted in City Hall.
After the meeting was over, Maupin said he was pleased with the way the second town hall went.
“This is the beginning of some change in our community,” he said. “I’m so thankful that you all are part of it.” The people will help solve the city’s problems by continuing to voice their concerns to their elected officials, he added.
Also there representing the Louisiana Ministerial Alliance were John Kroeze from The Bridge and Deborah Goldfeder from the Calvary Episcopal Church.
Duffy said the next meeting would be set so that citizens could have a more intimate discussion with their ward chairpersons. Maupin added that if the city council persons are not willing to sit down and talk with their constituents at the next meeting, then it’s up to the citizens to vote for someone else in the coming April election.
