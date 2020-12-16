By Stan Schwartz
BOWLING GREEN—There was no crying or pouting outside Double A’s Haus last Wednesday when Santa Claus came to town to make an appearance inside using an antique sleigh.
Families lined N. Court Street. In fact, from W. Centennial to W. Church streets N. Court had been blocked off so the people could safely social distance while waiting their turn to see Santa.
The Jolly Ol’ Fellow was letting the children know that if they wrote him letters, he would read them. It was quite the undertaking that Stephanie Klott, along with some of her staff, friends and family put together for the Bowling Green community. Once inside the door, Vicki Leyman checked Santa’s Naughty and Nice lists. Luckily, all the children who came to visit with Santa were on the Nice List. From there, they could put their faces through a huge face cutout and look as though they were one of Santa’s little helpers.
Santa said he was impressed with the sleigh he was able to use, so the children could sit next to him and let him know what they wanted for Christmas.
“They don’t make them like this anymore,” he said.
Santa had to abide by CDC recommendations and keep his face shield in place during his visit to Bowling Green. After sitting next to Santa, the children could get cookies and hot chocolate before heading into the back room of Double A’s Haus to write out their letters to Santa. See Page 7 for some of those letters, as well as the ones that were sent directly to the Bowling Green Times.
One boy, Maddox Morton, said he had a nice time speaking with Santa.
Leyman was happy about all the children who made the Nice List. She told one: “All that hard work paid off.” She also let the children know that they should continue being good for the rest of the year, too.
Klott said they had started planning the event about six weeks ago. She wanted to make sure she could get Santa to come visit. She had also wanted to have a horse and carriage available, so the families could take a ride around the town square, but that did not materialize.
Klott collected all the letters during the evening to make sure that Santa got a chance to read them and send a nice response to the children before Christmas.
