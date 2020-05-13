As the June 2 General Municipal Election in Pike County approaches, many voters are concerned about CoVid-19 safety at the polls.
“We want to assure voters that steps are being taken to see that the voting places are safe,” said Susie Oberdahlhoff, Pike County clerk.
“We will be following federal and state guidelines such as limiting no more than 10 people in the voting area, using 6-foot markers between voters, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves, if requested,” she added.
Absentee voting is also available through the County Clerk’s office. Deadline for mailing absentee ballots to voters is May 20 and completed ballots can be received up to election day. Voters may also absentee vote in person by calling 324-2412.
