BOWLING GREEN—The costumed characters started lining up early at the east end of Bowling Green’s big park off of Adams Street. This year’s Safe Trick or Treat event was fundamentally different from last year’s candy giveaway.
First, it was much colder this year. Temps were in the low 40s and getting colder by the minute as the sun began to set.
Last year, warmer temperatures brought a huge crowd of more than 500 people to the park. People were lined up down S. St. Charles Street to the assisted living facility.
This year, however, along with the cold weather the Bowling Green Parks and Rec Department had to contend with social distancing guidelines because of the pandemic.
Learning from last year, the Parks Department teamed up with Bowling Green City Police and the fire department to direct traffic and help with crowd control. The line to enter the event was started on the east side of S. St. Charles Street and went up the path by the main parking area. Traffic was restricted to one-way east on Adams Street and around to north on S. St. Charles.
“We were very pleased with the Safe Trick or Treat in the Park!” said Erica Mitalovich.
“We had the Bowling Green Fire Department and city police on site helping with traffic and parking, which we did not have last year,” she added. “That was extremely helpful and helped the event run very smoothly.
There were also fewer vendors this year.
“While we had several vendors signed up for this event, some could not make it,” Mitalovich said. The Parks Department also decided to cut the haunted house this year.
“Our goal this year was to make this a truly safe event and promote the Pike Co Health Dept and CDC guidelines. And because of that, we did not feel we could do a haunted house,” she said. Even with fewer vendors and no haunted house, she noted, those who came out to brave the cold weather had a pretty good time. “We had wonderful feedback from trick or treaters and families!” she said.
Mitalovich worked double duty during the event. She would allow small groups—mostly families—into the park to keep them evenly spaced. And she was the crossing guard at S. St. Charles, so all the tiny superheroes could make it safely into the park.
Some of the smaller trick or treaters were more interested in the playground equipment that collecting loads of candy. A few made a beeline for the slides and swings before being redirected back to the path and the well-decorated tables and booths.
The event went extremely well, not only because of the planning ahead of time, but because those attending were courteous and calm. Even those families arriving after the start time from different directions found the start line and went to the back of the line to await their turn to enter the park.
In the costume contest, first place goes to Nora Fischer; second place went to Harvey Biggs, and third place went to Mac Biggs. For the decorating contest, first place went to The Henny Penny; second place went to Bibb-Veach Funeral Home; and third place went to People First.
