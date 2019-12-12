Weather permitting, MoDOT will close the following routes in Pike County for culvert work. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
On Monday, Dec. 23, Route W will be closed from CRD 226 to 500 feet south of CRD 226 for a culvert replacement.
On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Route H will be closed from Pike County Route W to 800 east of Route W for a culvert replacement.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
