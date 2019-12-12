Weather permitting, MoDOT crews have scheduled culvert replacements on Missouri Route 79 in Pike County next week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the road will be closed from CRD 114 to Route TT between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the road will be closed from CRD 120 to CRD 117 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, the road will be closed from Route B to CRD 120 between 8 and 11 a.m.
On Friday, Dec. 20, the road will be closed from Route YY to CRD 117 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
