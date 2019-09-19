WINFIELD, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation announced last week that a bridge will be replaced on Route 79 near Winfield in Lincoln County.
The contract for the bridge over McLean’s Creek was awarded to Bleigh Construction Co. of Palmyra, Mo., for $821,331.
It’s part of a series of bridges in poor condition that are being replaced through a $50 million “Focus on Bridges” program proposed by Gov. Mike Parson and passed by the legislature this year.
