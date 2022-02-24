Road closures & disruptions coming
BOWLING GREEN—Last week, representatives from MoDOT and from McClure Construction were on hand to answer questions about the new roundabout that is scheduled to go in this year.
Over the course of two hours people came to the community room at the Bowling Green Public Library to learn about the construction process and how it will impact either their business or their daily commute across town.
Funds were recently approved to move the construction process along. The roundabout, which will be going in at the four-way stop at Bus. U.S. 61, Mo. Rt. 161 and S. Court Street, will impact everyone who regularly drives through that area or works at or is a patron of one of the businesses adjacent to the intersection.
Michael Hall, project manager for McClure, brought detailed maps and drawings of the various construction phases. Also on hand was Brian Untiedt, with MoDOT, to talk about how the build would proceed. Bleigh Construction Co. won the bid for the roundabout.
The City of Bowling Green and MoDOT are splitting the cost to improve the intersection. Estimates put the total cost at about $1.4 million. The cost includes the roundabout, the replacement of an existing box culvert and the addition of new street lighting at the location.
According to information provided by the city, the current intersection has a level of service rating of “F,” which causes significant delays and backups multiple times a day, especially when school lets out. The new roundabout should improve the rating to “A” once it’s completed.
The biggest impact would be the closure to the access Rt. 161 for up to 70 days, while the culvert is replaced and the south side of the roundabout is built. Construction is slated to start in either late February or early March, said Hall. Once construction starts, the clock starts ticking, he added. If the construction company goes over the 70 days, it could be penalized.
Estimates on the time to make these improvements are not arbitrary, Hall said. They are based on years of construction projects done by MoDOT.
Because the homes and businesses south of Bus. 61 won’t be accessible from the intersection people would have to use detours. Access to the State Farm office and Casey’s should still be available during the Rt. 161 closure. The Pike Medical Clinic and the subdivision of homes would have to use a detour to get to Bus. 61.
Untiedt said they could only show detours that use MoDOT roads.
According to the information provided at the meeting, the four construction phases are: Phase 1—constructing a temporary widening along the north side of Bus. 61; Phase 2—closing of the south side of the intersection and Rt. 161, for up to 70 days; Phase 3—reopening Rt. 161 and closing S. Court Street for the construction of the north side of the roundabout. This closure is expected to last 45 days. Because there are more ways to avoid the intersection construction from this side of the street, it should have less of an impact. Phase 4—all lanes should be open and would include pavement markings and concrete islands.
Earlier plans for the roundabout would have offset it south of the current intersection, but Untiedt said the impact on the businesses there would have been significant.
Shelley Wiler, owner of Crossroads General Store, said she believes her business would be impacted the most by the construction. The two main entrances to her gasoline pumps and store are right where a majority of the construction would take place.
“I know it has to be done,” she said about the roundabout, “but I just think the construction will hurt my business.” She noted that after impact that the pandemic had on local businesses, including hers, she was not looking forward to the disruption the roundabout construction was sure to bring.
Before construction can start on the roundabout, however, a sewer line that runs adjacent to the roadway has to be relocated.
Untiedt and Hall assured everyone who asked that Bus. 61 would remain open during the entire construction process. It will be slow going through the area, they said, but it would be possible.
People can stay up to date on the construction project by subscribing to MoDOT’s e-update service at www.modot.org. Just look for the Traveler’s tab and click through for the sign-up.
