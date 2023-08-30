Rotary International has members all over the world. And through these clubs they seek out places that could use some assistance. In many instances, the groups offer funds and technical expertise to build wells, bring clean drinking water to areas that need it.
Last week, the newly installed district governor for this area, Valerie Sorensen, and her husband, Mike, came to Bowling Green to talk about two projects Rotary is working on.
Valerie noted that she has been traveling to all the clubs in her district, with Bowling Green as her 17th visit since taking over the governorship from Julie Leverenz this year. From the last Rotary International meeting, she learned the theme for the coming year: “Create hope in the world.”
Current Rotary President Gordon McInally, from Scotland, she said, came up with the theme.
“Gordon calls for us to create hope in the world by working for peace and mental well-being,” she said. “He urges members to engage in tough conversation and earn trust if necessary to realize those values. So, the goal is to restore hope, and to help the world heal from destructive conflict, and in turn, help us achieve lasting change for ourselves.”
She said Rotary helps to create the conditions for peace, opportunity and a future worth living. By continuing what we do best—by remaining open and working for change. And by keeping our focus on building peace in the world and within ourselves, Rotary creates a more peaceful world and a more hopeful world.”
Valerie said she loves the way Rotary clubs support the various charities in their communities through community action grants. The funds come from a foundation created by Rotary member donations.
Kevin Brown, the current president of the Bowling Green club, said earlier during the meeting that the group’s request for a CAP grant to fund the building of a safety fence at Anne’s Anchor had been granted. Once the group is ready, supplies would be purchased and members would gather at the residence to install the fence around the home’s concrete deck.
She noted that grants have recently gone for a pediatric hospital in India.
For this coming year, Valerie said, the Navajo Water Project is their next endeavor. After seeing an article in the Rotary’s monthly publication about “Water for Life” projects, her group wanted to do something for people here in the U.S.
“Thirty percent of the Navajo Nation lives without running water,” she said. “In fact, the average Navajo uses only 7 gallons of water per day.” In contrast, the average U.S. citizen uses 80 – 100 gallons a day.
“We are partnering with Dig Deep for this initiative, and our challenge is for every Rotarian in the district to give just $5. And then we’ll be able to install complete water systems for two homes.”
According to studies, a lack of running water in a home has an economic impact on health care costs, time spent collecting water or paying for bottled water, loss of time at work or school, and premature death.
For $4,500 a water system that includes plumbing, sink, water tank, water heater, solar power and lights, can be installed in a home.
Another initiative for District 6060, she said, is direct humanitarian gifts. These, she added, have an emphasis on health care projects.
This year’s focus, she noted, is for empowering girls. During the 2021 meeting, Rotarians were encouraged to improve girls’ futures. Creating opportunities for education, safety, health and well-being have the power to transform the future for these girls, Valerie said. In turn, these opportunities, can also transform their families.
