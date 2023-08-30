Rotary District Governor

Valerie Sorensen

Rotary International has members all over the world. And through these clubs they seek out places that could use some assistance. In many instances, the groups offer funds and technical expertise to build wells, bring clean drinking water to areas that need it.

Last week, the newly installed district governor for this area, Valerie Sorensen, and her husband, Mike, came to Bowling Green to talk about two projects Rotary is working on.

