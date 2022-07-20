New Rotary president installed
A new timing system installed at the Twin Pike Family YMCA in Louisiana will give the facility the a better ability to host regional swim meets, said Joe MacLaughlin the Y’s competitive swim coach and property director.
Introducing him was Charlie Cogar, the Rotary Club’s president-elect. Tim Jenkins, who runs the Shelter Insurance office in Louisiana, was selected at the Rotary Club president for the year 2022-23 during the club’s June 30 meeting, but he was unable to attend last week’s meeting.
Cogar, who was also selected as Rotarian of the Year, said MacLaughlin coaches the Y’s swim team, the Torpedoes.
MacLaughlin, came to provide an update on the team to the Rotary members along with his son, Jerry, who competes on the team. He said he was drawn back to the Louisiana/Clarksville area because of his grandparents and his mom, to work on the family farm.
“During high school and in my teens, I was on the swim team in Colorado (where he grew up),” he said. He eventually went to college in Nebraska where he swam competitively. He always enjoyed visiting the family farm in Clarksville when he was younger.
After moving back to Clarksville, he noted, his daughter, Gracey, drew him back into swimming at the Y. A few years later, he volunteered to coach the team. He witnessed the big pool being built and the progression of the team, the Torpedoes.
From there he became the competitive swim coach with the additional duties of property director at the Y.
MacLaughlin noted how thrilled he was to address the members of Louisiana’s Rotary Club. He spoke with them a few months earlier about fundraising efforts to afford an upgraded timing system for competitive swim meets.
“I’m happy to say that we have purchased, and are now using (that) timing system,” he said. It’s an innovative wireless system, he added.
“We’re almost on the ground floor of helping the guy develop it,” he said. So far, they’ve held one meet with it this summer.
The system came with a large scoreboard and a mobile app that provides race results to spectators.
“It’s really quite exciting,” MacLaughlin said. “We appreciate all the hard work the swim team parents and the community have done to help us put that together.”
Because of this new timing system, he explained, the Torpedoes are going to host the River Country Championships swim meet. This regional league includes teams from Hannibal, Pittsfield and Quincy, Ill., and other towns in Northeast Missouri.
“We expect to bring in more than 300 swimmers on July 30,” he said. Because of its size, he noted, the meet will be an all-day event, starting at 6:45 a.m. and going until after 5 p.m.
“We expect this will have a pretty significant impact (for the community),” he said. The only part of the Y that will remain open for use by the public is the fitness center, he explained, because the rest of the facility will be in use by the swimmers, parents, coaches and spectators.
“We might have to expand outside onto the disc golf course with tents,” he said. The swim team parents are doing a lot of organizing and coordinating volunteers in order to host this meet, he added. It’s the first time they’ve hosted such a large meet.
“We hope it will lead to more meets like it,” he added. There are sponsorships and advertising opportunities available for area businesses. Contact the Y for more information.
MacLaughlin also wanted to brag a little about the team, noting that last summer, the Torpedoes were the runner-up championships at the River Country Championship Summer League, and last winter, they were the small teams champions for the Heartland Area Swim League. They also competed in the Area Swim Meet Championships and dominated the small team’s division in March.
“Our swim team is really coming together … and have an impact in our area,” he said. He also noted that Jerry recently set five meet records. His daughter is also on the swim team and is currently attending the University of Missouri.
“She’s swimming in the Region 8 Sectional Championship,” he said. He noted that his wife, Wendy was at the meet with Gracey.
“It’s a real honor to watch my kids and the swim team improving,” MacLaughlin said.
In order to be on the team, children have to be at least 5 years old and be able to swim the length of the pool. For the summer league team, there are member and non-member prices available, he noted. For the winter league team, they have to be YMCA members.
