LOUISIANA—A project started a few years ago to help African corn farmers increase their yields has resulted in some spectacular improvements in those areas.
According to Eric Dolbeare, a local farmer, he and other Rotarians from club 6460, have been helping farmers in towns in Zambia, Africa
“I was approached about eight years ago,” Dolbeare said, when the Rotary Club was putting together a foundation project to help African farmers increase their corn yields. In 2016, the project was revitalized after relative of a Rotary club member in Zambia had some interest in the project.
“The idea was for the farmers there to increase their corn yields so that not only did they have enough to feed themselves, but they could earn a profit with the extra corn,” Dolbeare said.
A small team was assembled, he explained, with three of them to make the trip to Zambia and a group of support people to remain in the states. By November 2018, they were ready for their first trip. Dolebeare along with Todd Steinacher and John Meace were under a tight time crunch. November was the start of the planting season there.
“We actually wanted to be there before they started planting,” Dolebeare said. But the trip spun up rather quickly. The three of them went over for the launch of the project.
They took just soil test kits, with them. The team stayed for one week, working with the local farmers, teaching them how U.S. corn growers plant their crops.
Dolebeare stayed an extra two weeks after the other two team members left. He returned home at Thanksgiving. By then, John was on his way back.
“We met a the Johannasburg airport,” Dolbeare said. Then he went back over in January. “We staggered our trips.” Over the next two years, they made several more trips. They went individually or two at a time to stretch their budget.
They had 11 farmers participated that first year. Each was showed how to work one acre of their land using the methods Dolebeare and the others were teaching. And put that against one acre using their traditional farming techniques.
“This wasn’t a give-away program,” Dolebeare emphasized. We were there to teach the farmers a different way of growing their corn. These are smart farmers, he added. “And we were learning as we went, too.”
They used the soil test kits to figure out what was needed to help increase corn yields. They set aside the growing areas, so that the local growers could try the new methods without risk to their farming activities. Soil samples were tested by Dolbeare, Steinacher and Meace in their hotel room. Local growers had their own test kits, which were tested at a Ministry of Agriculture lab to verify what they were seeing.
“What happens after you plant the corn is more important than when you plant it,” he said.
Using the methods taught by Dolebeare and the others, even with a drought at the end of 2018 into 2019, the 11 farmers saw a 230 percent increase in their yield.
“Just by looking at the crops, you could see the difference,” he said.
Armed with that knowledge, they wanted to expand the project, but that would require more funding. Rotarians in his district worked to secure more funding. When they went back for year-two of the project, there were 40 more growers ready to try. And the best part, the first 11 growers were able to act as mentors for the new group. Each one, took on three of the new group to help them with their newly learned farming methods.
“At that time we also brought in a young lady, who is also a medical student, to act as liaison with the growers,” he said. “She would shepherd the project along for us. We rely on her and others to do this.”
Now they are looking to expand into a third year for the project, with the hopes of bringing in 100 or more growers.
But funds have dried up, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made future trips to Africa uncertain.
He said the farmers there are eager to enter into the third year of the project even if there are no funds available to pay for the goods.
“It was really gratifying to us to know that,” Dolebeare said.
“They want to learn, and we are learning, as well,” he explained. Each time they are over there, they tweak the program based off of what they learn from the crop yields. Planting was done over a series of months, so that they could see the difference in how the corn grew. Each time, however, the crops that were grown using their method, turned out better than the traditional way the local farmers had been using.
After each trip, Dolebeare files reports on the project status and how well the crops are doing. In his most recent report for this past March, he wrote about the principles of corn growing: “These principles include land preparation, adequate fertility, seed selection, seed placement and pest control. The recommendations we make are adjusted to reflect the conditions present, resources available and lessons learned here.”
He also noted that: “Plant and ear samples were collected from different tillage and planting conditions. Roots were washed to display how land preparation effects root development. Field prep also effects seed placement, which effects seedling emergence.”
