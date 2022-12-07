On Friday, Dec. 2, at 9:32 p.m., a 911 call was received from the Louisiana Dairy Queen regarding a robbery that had just taken place.
Louisiana police officer Robert Embly responded and was informed that the robbers had left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The owner stated that the store was closed and he was the only person left at the restaurant. While he was mopping the floor, he said, two male subjects wearing masks entered the facility through the back door.
Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said, “One subject had a handgun tucked in his front waistband, which was clearly visible. Both suspects were dressed all in black with hoods. They wore blue latex gloves and what looked like cloth bandanas across their nose and mouth.
According to the statement, they restrained the owner with duct tape and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The assailants approached and left the building from the direction of North 8th Street. The owner was able to get free and call 911.”
Over the weekend, employees of Dairy Queen were called in for questioning regarding the robbery. Mayor Tim Carter said Louisiana Police Department’s response was quick.
“Officer Embly arrived at the location promptly,” said Carter. “The call came in from dispatch as a harassment at Dairy Queen. When he arrived on the scene he learned that it was actually an armed robbery. In the surveillance videos, you could see that one (suspect) had white skin and the other had a slightly darker skin tone. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was called in because they are more equipped for this type of case because they have detectives, forensics and other investigative resources at their disposal,” he added.
To report information about this case, call 573-324-3202 ext. 3016.
