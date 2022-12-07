DQ in Louisiana

Two masked men robbed the Louisiana Dairy Queen last Friday. Photo by Woodrow Polston

On Friday, Dec. 2, at 9:32 p.m., a 911 call was received from the Louisiana Dairy Queen regarding a robbery that had just taken place.

Louisiana police officer Robert Embly responded and was informed that the robbers had left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The owner stated that the store was closed and he was the only person left at the restaurant. While he was mopping the floor, he said, two male subjects wearing masks entered the facility through the back door.

Recommended for you