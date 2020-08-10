HANNIBAL—Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing patching operations on routes in Pike County. Please see below for locations and details.
Pike County Route HH—Aug. 10-12, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 61 to Route Z between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for pavement repair operations.
Pike County Route Z—Aug. 10-12, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 161 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for pavement repair operations.
Pike County Route F—Aug. 10 &13, the road will be reduced to one lane from U.S. Route 61 to the end of the route between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for patching operations.
Pike County East Outer Road at Eolia—Aug. 18-20, the road will be closed from Route D to U.S. Route 61 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. for pavement repair operations.
Pike County Route FF—Aug. 17, 19-20, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 61 to the end of Route FF between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for patching operations.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during closures and use caution when driving through work zones during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. Work zones are active throughout the state. As you approach a work zone, please don’t drive distracted. Always buckle up and put your phone down for your safety and the safety of highway workers. All work zones are online at www.modot.org, and you can receive the latest news about road work in your area by signing up for e-updates.
