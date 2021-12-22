Buddy Bibb reflects on 31 years of helping his community
BOWLING GREEN—From the balloons tied to the pole outside the Pike County Mutual Insurance Co. on the Square, to the festive happy retirement cake on the table inside, the staff wanted to make sure Philip “Buddy” Bibb got the proper send off after working there for 31 years.
Standing just inside the doors, Buddy was ready to greet everyone who came to see him off.
“I can’t remember where the years went,” he said.
Buddy was brought into the business by his father Philip Bibb Sr. The elder Bibb had also been postmaster in Bowling Green before starting in the insurance business.
Now that he’s retiring, Buddy said he might do a little traveling.
“We have a camper,” he added. “Might do a little traveling in the camper.”
Much like Buddy, most of the people working at Pike County Mutual have been working there for years—some who had family working there before and some who have family working there now.
Buddy wasn’t always in the insurance business. He said he started out selling appliances.
“Then I went to banking, and then went to car sales, and I owned a Snap-On Tool business in Lake of the Ozarks,” he said. His Dad had been at the Pike County Mutual Insurance Co. for seven years when he got the call to come home.
“It was his second job after the post office, and he kind of wanted me to come back home,” Bibb said. So that’s what he did. “He retired, and then I took over,” he added. “He got me into this. And it turned out to be great.”
